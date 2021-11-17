News Archives
Soldiers benefit from ‘Life Skill’ workshop
Author Kezqweyah Yisrael making his presentation to the ranks
THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has commenced a series of ‘Life Skill’ workshops aimed at fostering personal development for troops.
The workshops will be held at the force’s main bases as part of anniversary celebrations.

So far, workshops have been held at three Infantry Battalion, Anna Regina and Base Camp Ayanganna.
Force Welfare Officer, Jermaine Hamilton and motivational speaker and author, Kezqweyah Yisrael, are conducting the sessions.

Hamilton, in his presentation, drew from the force’s management module and created small but informative presentations on conflict resolution, time management, stress management and financial management.

Yisrael, who is author of the book, “Go for Glory”, in which he outlines ‘a gameplan for those who are committed to a lifetime of high performance,’ facilitated a highly interactive session with the soldiers using his own life experiences.

He noted that many of the skills required for soldiering are also applicable in many areas as a person works toward self-development. In this regard, he challenged the soldiers to complete a five-year life plan of personal development.

Yisrael donated 150 copies of his book and urged the soldiers to use the literature as an accountability tool.

Staff Reporter

