News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Winches stolen from critical sluices in Region Three
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
stolen

REGION Three’s regional officials have reported that last Saturday, sometime in the evening, the winch that is used to open and close one of the sluices in the Nismes, West Bank Demerara area, has been stolen.

According to a release, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning, it was also discovered that another winch was stolen from another sluice located in the La Grange/Nismes area.

Given the location of the structures and the size and weight of the winches, officials have said that it is most likely that the person or persons carrying out these heinous acts gained access to the structures by means of the Demerara River when the tide is high.

Regional officials have since been working to acquire winches to replacement the ones that were stolen.
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, after learning about the situation, is urging persons to desist from such acts.

He noted that tampering with government structures are a criminal offence and persons found deliberately tampering with any such structure will be made to face the full force of the law.

“It is quite alarming that this has occurred twice in three days. This is very serious and can easily have a very negative effect on the lives of farmers and residents in these and other surrounding areas. We will be ramping up our surveillance operations at all of the structures in the region to try and ensure this does not occur again,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha also noted that the areas that are drained by these structures are now in a very vulnerable position should these be any heavy rainfall for an extended period, given the fact that the structure cannot function until the winches are replaced.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has been working with Region Three officials to remedy the situation as soon as possible, the release said.

Sluices are the main structures used to avert flooding in most of the Coastal Regions in Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.