News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Heightened police presence expected for Christmas season
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Traffic Chief Superintendent Ramesh Ashram
Traffic Chief Superintendent Ramesh Ashram

AS Guyanese continue full steam ahead with their usual Christmas-season shopping, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday disclosed plans for a heightened presence in an effort to minimise robberies and accidents during this hectic period.

While ranks will be strategically placed around the city, special arrangements will be in place for traffic management in Georgetown and other parts of the country.

According to Traffic Chief, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram , from November 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, traffic patrols will be deployed on a 24-hour basis to ensure a free flow of traffic and to reduce road accidents.

He noted that traffic ranks will be conducting patrols using motor cycles, cars and crash trucks. There will also be foot patrols for a 12-hour period, during which there will be a four-hour shift system.

Further, he stated that there will be the deployment of day and night patrols from Traffic Headquarters to the different regions.
As part of the force’s efforts to minimise congestion, Superintendent Ashram said that several special arrangements will be implemented. These include no-entry to vehicles for some sections of Robb and Bourda Streets.

Superintendent Ashram stated that on Robb Street there will be no entry for vehicular traffic going east between Alexander and Albert Streets, while on Bourda Street there will be no entry for vehicles between Regent and North Road.

He further disclosed that special emphasis will be placed on arrivals and departures at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

Additionally, in keeping with the force’s aim of reducing traffic congestion, motor lorries traversing the East Bank corridor will continue to be restricted between 07:00hrs to 09:00hrs from Monday to Friday.

The two-lane traffic traversing the Demerara Harbour Bridge from 06:15hrs and 16:00hrs is expected to continue.
The Traffic Department will collaborate with bridge officials to activate two lanes when necessary to ease congestion on the East Bank or West Bank Demerara.

The department has also proposed that container trucks operate within Georgetown between 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs daily. Once approved, business owners will be advised to offload containers at the terminals and transport the goods using lorries (canters) to their places of business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.