Kara Kara Blue Lake ideal for resort

–says Minister Walrond, notes site will be further developed

OVER the years, as a result of extensive bauxite mining in Linden, Region 10, a series of blue lakes were formed. The most popular and easily accessible lake located in Kara Kara, has recently attracted the eyes of many tourists and locals as the ideal location for adventures and leisure activities.

With the buzz the lake has been receiving, several tests were conducted to determine if the waters and surrounding area is safe for activities. On Sunday, the area was deemed fit and safe for such activities; in fact, it was listed as the ideal spot for major tourism investments by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

Minister Walrond, during a visit to the lake, said that coordinated and targeted action will be taken to further develop the site.

“The sites are beautiful; it’s pristine out here. There is beautiful white sand, the safe water, adventure, kayaking; there is so much to do here,” she said.

The minister further stated that the Blue Lake and its environs is an ideal location for a resort.

“I see this area being a premier location for a resort. Already, we have given support to the tourism committee, in terms of developing,” the Minister said, adding: “I can see, with the proposals that I have encouraged the tourism committee to [establish], they can come together with a proposal to put up a beautiful resort here.”

In the meantime, Deon Anderson, a Chemical Engineer by profession and the proprietor of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, has been doing a series of tours at the Blue Lake.

Anderson, a Lindener, also reassured the authorities that the water at the Kara Kara Blue Lake is safe for leisure activities.

Anderson explained that the water has been tested both locally and internationally for heavy metals and other toxins, and has been found to be in compliance with international standards for recreational activities.

However, there are some concerns about the depth of the lake, but he hastened to reassure the authorities that all protocols are in place to guarantee the safety of visitors, such as the use of lifejackets and on-site lifeguards.

The minister has committed to working with Anderson to further develop the site.

GARBAGE DISPOSAL

During the visit, it was revealed that the indiscriminate dumping of garbage along the roadway leading to the site is a major concern, to the extent that it poses a serious challenge to developing and preserving the pristine beauty of the Blue Lake.

According to Linden’s Deputy Mayor, Wainewright Bethune, the town’s dumpsite is located along the road; however, persons have been indiscriminate in the disposal of their waste, in that they are dumping it along the side of the road leading to the lake.

Deputy Mayor Bethune told reporters that efforts are underway to relocate the landfill site to another mined-out area.

However, it has been difficult to find a suitable area that is not close to waterways.

Previously, the Guyana Chronicle had reported that the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) had kickstarted a $3M clean-up campaign, in collaboration with BOSAI Inc, a privately-owned mining company in the region.

However, within a day after a section of the road had been cleared, new garbage build-up was seen along the roadway.

Nevertheless, Minister Walrond stated that the problem is not one that is insurmountable.

“We will collaborate and speak; we have a committee, we have gotten organized, and we will have the discussions at the municipality level, and at the local government level to see how we can work together to solve this problem,” the minister said.