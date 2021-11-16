News Archives
President Ali discusses modernisation of Guyana’s healthcare system with Mount Sinai officials
President Ali greets a member of the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (Office of the President photo)
PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday met with an executive team from the renowned New York-based Mount Sinai Health System at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

President Ali was joined by Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony.
Discussions centred on the modernisation of Guyana’s healthcare system.

The visiting delegation included Mount Sinai international President, Szabolcs Dorotovics; Senior Vice-President of Medical Affairs Richard Amiraian; Executive Vice-President Arthur A. Klein; and Manager Amar Dhanraj.

After the meeting, Dr. Klein said that healthcare would be key as Guyana continues to develop.

“One of the most sophisticated investments the country needs to make in its people is healthcare, and we are here to work with the President in defining a plan in the development of more sophisticated healthcare, also healthcare access improvement. What we can do not only in Georgetown but in the rest of the country,”Dr. Klein said.

The Executive VP noted that both parties were enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“I think we all walked away with the President’s enthusiasm with working with us; I think he walked away with our enthusiasm with working with him, and we both walked away with the sense that there is a lot of work to do,” he added.

In New York, the hospital network is structured around eight hospital campuses, and includes more than 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians, and 13 ambulatory surgical centres.

(Office of the President)

