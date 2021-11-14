News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mbappe scores four as France qualify for Qatar in style
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

KYLIAN Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for France as the reigning world champions secured their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar in style by thrashing Kazakhstan.
Mbappe got four of the eight goals, with the striker’s first three coming in the opening 30 minutes. He completed the rout with a late fourth.

Karim Benzema got two after the break. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with a penalty, were the other scorers.
Mbappe’s hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.
Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining. (BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.