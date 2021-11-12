Mahdia, Lethem and Mabaruma fire stations 95 per cent complete

THE Guyana Fire Services’ new fire stations at Mabaruma, Region One; Mahdia, Region Eight and Lethem, Region Nine are on schedule for a December 2021 completion, according to acting Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo.

The three new fire stations will create history as the first fire station to be established in each region. Currently, there are auxiliary units in operation in the regions.

The new fire stations are expected to come on stream with permanent staff by the end of this year.

Edoo in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle stated that currently all three stations are 95 per cent complete and are expected to be commissioned in December.

“They’re about 95 per cent completed and they’re on schedule to become operable between now and next month end, so we’re moving forward with that and we intend to have permanent teams at those locations,” said Edoo.

He noted that these new stations are part of government’s commitment to improving the quality of service provided to the people of Guyana.

According to the acting Fire Chief, each of the new fire stations will have one fire tender as part of its resources at the station.

10-POINT PLAN

Earlier this year, Edoo had indicated that throughout 2021, the GFS will be employing a 10-point plan in its quest to improve the quality of service it provides to the people of Guyana.

Directly part of the plan was the establishment of several new fire stations which include the Mahdia, Lethem, and Mabaruma stations, and a fourth station which was expected to be established at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

All of these expansion efforts, the acting Fire Chief said, are geared at improving the infrastructural aspect of the GFS to make it better envision its role in providing a fire-prevention service and responding appropriately to other emergencies.

The plan at reference entails the modernisation and renovation of existing fire stations; collaboration with government agencies; implementation of a fire service building code; establishment of a legal department; creation of an Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHD); training courses for staff both locally and internationally; establishment of a public relations unit; operational pole training for all staff; and the expansion of emergency medical service.

According to Edoo, the GFS also intends to increase its collaboration with other government agencies, to provide a high quality of service to the general public.