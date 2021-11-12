Body found floating in trench at Bush Lot

THE body of a 61-year-old man was found motionless in a trench near his home at Bush Lot, Berbice.

According to a police report, Heraganesh Permauloo was found face down by his brother around 07:15hrs, on Thursday.

“At 07:15hrs he went over to Heraganesh’s home to carry breakfast as usual and noticed he was not there. The brother began making checks for Heraganesh and subsequently noticed him floating in a nearby trench, faced down and motionless,” the police report noted.

Permauloo’s brother alerted the police and the man’s body was removed from the trench. The police report stated that no marks of violence were observed during a preliminary examination of the body.

According to the police, the brother, who also lives next door to Permauloo, had last seen his sibling alive the day before at 17:00 hrs.

The man was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then transferred to Ramoo’s Funeral Home, in anticipation of a post-mortem.