News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Good samaritans save ‘juvie’ from prison on 18th birthday
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The former juvenile delinquent receiving a birthday cake from Juan Edghill Jr., while being flanked by (From left) Juvenile Justice Director, Joan Ann Edghill, Joshua Cummings, Cristine Cummings, the holding centre's Administrator, Nafeeza Rodrigues, and Deputy Director of Juvenile Justice, Andre Massiah-Gonsalves
The former juvenile delinquent receiving a birthday cake from Juan Edghill Jr., while being flanked by (From left) Juvenile Justice Director, Joan Ann Edghill, Joshua Cummings, Cristine Cummings, the holding centre's Administrator, Nafeeza Rodrigues, and Deputy Director of Juvenile Justice, Andre Massiah-Gonsalves

THANKS to the support of public-spirited citizens, a young man, who on Thursday celebrated his 18th birthday, was released from the Juvenile Holding Centre in Sophia after finally making his bail at the police station.

Without this act of kindness, the now 18-year-old youth would have been transferred to the prison system, but will instead be released into his family’s care, while his matter is still before the court, said Juvenile Justice Director at the Home Affairs Ministry, Joan Ann Edghill-Stuart.

The group of citizens: Juan Edghill Jr., Xavier Mann, Joshua & Cristine Cummings, Jonathon Pooran, and Marika Archer, were supported by the Juvenile Justice Department and the Centre’s Administrator, Nafeeza Rodrigues and staff in leading interactive sessions with the juveniles, all with the aim of motivating them to transform their lives, and reminding them that there are still persons in society who care about their well-being.

Juveniles in an interactive session with representatives of the group at the Juvenile Detention Centre, in Sophia

The team of public-spirited citizens have reportedly never met the youth before, but saw this as an opportunity to give him a “second chance”, Director Edghill-Stuart said.

She expressed gratitude for the support provided in reconnecting the youth with his family.

“The released juvenile is expected to be employed in the near future, and has vowed to make better decisions,” she said.

Persons interested in supporting juveniles in the care of the State are asked to contact the Department directly on: 226-5306 or the Juvenile Holding Centre on: 219-4201.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.