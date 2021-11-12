‘You can excel anywhere’

–says South Ruimveldt top student

SOUTH Ruimveldt Secondary School top student at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Kwanza Bearam, is using his journey to remind students that they can succeed regardless of which school they attend, reminding them that it is their duty to shatter the glass ceiling and aim for the stars.

The teen, who managed to secure seven passes at the 2021 examinations, believes students should be proud of their school, even if it is not one of the top schools in the country.

They should keep their eyes focused on their goals, he said.

“Sometimes it’s hard, sometimes you don’t have the resources or the support to achieve your goal. I didn’t have the support from a few of my teachers, but I never allowed that to stop me. I got emotional about moving, but I never allowed it to take me off my focus. I never allowed those things or the fact that I wasn’t going to one of the top schools to stop me,” said

Bearam told the Guyana Chronicle that while he had goals set for how he wanted to perform at the 2021 examinations, there were several obstacles that he had to overcome to achieve his goals.

One of the biggest challenges he faced was having to relocate to complete school. He noted that while in the Fifth Form, just months before the examinations, his family was uprooted from their home, and he was forced to move into his grandmother’s home to attend school.

He remarked that while this move affected him, he still used it to his advantage. He said that the move to his grandmother’s house significantly shortened his travel time, which allowed him more time to study, as he was able to get home faster and take a few minutes to relax before he began studying.

Bearam believes prioritising tasks is key to ensuring enough attention is given to what is necessary. Before preparations for the CSEC examinations, he was involved largely in singing, dancing, and athletics, but decided to put them on pause while he prepared for the exams.

“I have always loved what I did as hobbies, I loved singing, dancing and athletics and I was good at it too, but coming close to the examinations I started to prioritise. I knew that we were out of school for some time and I wanted to make sure I gave myself enough time to cover all of my materials, so I decided that I would take some time away from my hobbies and focus on my studies until after the exams.”

When asked what piece of advice he would give to students sitting the 2022 CSEC examinations, the teen said they must first believe in themselves. He further reminded them to set goals and work towards them, regardless of their school, circumstances or access to resources.

“Improvise and overcome,” he advised.