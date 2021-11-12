Over 200 Soesdyke residents get first-time access to water

SOME 225 residents of Gooharoo and Grant Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, now have access to potable water, following the investment of $6 million by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) into the expansion of the water distribution network which serves those communities.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the water distribution network was expanded by over 1,000 meters, while the works were executed by Amit General Supplies and Construction Services.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh, on Wednesday led a team to the area, where they met with residents who have not yet been connected to the extended distribution network.

He informed the residents that they will have to produce the relevant documentation to apply for individual service connections in order to benefit from access to potable water for the first time.

In this regard, the company’s East Bank Demerara team will be collaborating with the Soesdyke/Coverden Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to take this service to the residents today, so as to ensure they have water access within the soonest possible time.

Baksh related that the GWI is committed to providing access to potable water for all Guyanese, since this is a basic human right, which will greatly improve their quality of life.

The residents expressed gratitude for this timely intervention by the GWI to provide this much-needed resource.

In the coming days, the GWI will also be conducting assessments, as part of an effort to ensure that residents who live aback the Grant Sand Road get access to potable water too.