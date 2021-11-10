News Archives
Prisoner recaptured after walking out gate at Lusignan prison
RECAPTURED: Shamar Prince
SWIFT action of the police resulted in the recapture of an inmate at the Lusignan prison who escaped this morning, a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

The inmate, 20-year-old Shamar Prince of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was serving two 5 year sentences for two counts of robbery using a firearm.

According to police, the accused was working on the prison farm when a truck entered the prison compound through the eastern gate and the suspect exited the said gate and made good his escape into the backlands.

An alarm was raised and ranks from the Vigilance Police Station responded and searched the backlands where they recaptured the suspect, the GPF statement said.

Police say Prince was then told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station and later handed over to the prison authorities.

An investigation is ongoing, the police said.

Staff Reporter

