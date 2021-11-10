News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Camels escape circus and wander Madrid streets
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Photo taken from BBC.
Photo taken from BBC.

(BBC) – Eight camels and a llama were found walking the streets of Madrid in the early hours of Friday after escaping from a circus, police said.

Quiros Circus, their owner, blamed “sabotage” by animal rights activists.

They were spotted at about 05:00 local time (04:00 GMT) in the southern district of Carabranchel, near where the circus is based.

Officers took care of them so they could be returned “safe and sound”, police said.

Circus manager Mati Munoz told AFP that the electric fence around the animals’ enclosure had been cut.

He pointed the finger at activists who he said protested against the circus every year.

He said he was relieved the llama and Bactrian camels, which have two humps and thick shaggy coats, had been found.

“Nothing happened, thank God,” he said.

Bactrian camels originally came from the deserts of central and eastern Asia and can survive in extreme conditions.

However the majority of them are now domesticated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Derwayne Wills

More from this author

Derwayne Wills
Derwayne Wills
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.