Police make suspected marijuana bust nearby health ministry

ACTING on intelligence, police today intercepted a motorcar with three males where a large quantity of marijuana was found, a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

Police were informed of a silver-gray Toyota Sienta motorcar with license plate HC 4153 at the corner of Brickdam and Vlissengen Roads and intercepted the vehicle.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, according to police, where 28 parcels were found wrapped with transparent plastic containing leaves, seeds, and stems. The items were found in the back seat and in the trunk of the car, the police said. The suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and same amounted to thirteen kilograms, six hundred and eighty grams.

The men were told of the offense committed and were cautioned, arrested, and escorted to Brickdam Police Station along with the suspected cannabis and the motor vehicle. The suspects are presently in custody assisting with the investigations.