Marine Corps celebrates 246th Anniversary
Ambassador Lynch and her husband, Dr. Kevin Healey with members of the Marine Corps at the anniversary celebration on Saturday
Ambassador Lynch and her husband, Dr. Kevin Healey with members of the Marine Corps at the anniversary celebration on Saturday

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch on Saturday hosted a small gathering at her residence in honour of the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps.

According to a release, the US Marine Security Guards marked the occasion, with Ambassador Lynch as the Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker. The ambassador reportedly read a greeting from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which he thanked the Marines for their long-standing service and sacrifice for their nation.

In keeping with the tradition of the ceremonial participation of the oldest Marine, Retired Colonel Brian Chin, who hails from right here in Georgetown, was also in attendance.

According to the release, for more than 200 years, Marines have been engaged with American diplomacy.

“US Marines have been detailed as a security force escorting diplomatic personnel; they have defended and rescued personnel at American embassies and consulates around the globe, safeguarding the commitment of the United States to the quest for peace and freedom worldwide.

The connection to Guyana is strong; Guyanese- American servicemen and women travel to Guyana by the hundreds every year to visit family. Their dedication to service and security is a testament to the bond that exists between our two nations,” it said.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
