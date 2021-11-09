Guyana committed to boosting connectivity at regional, international levels

THE Government of Guyana is committed to enhancing air and maritime connectivity among Guyana, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the international community, a statement of from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

The statement noted that Guyana was among the early signatories to the CARICOM Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA), which is being provisionally applied while relevant legislation is finalised for tabling.

Similarly, Guyana has initiated efforts, in collaboration with CARICOM partners, towards developing a regime for incentivising private sector partnership in the establishment of an enhanced and viable regional maritime transport network.

“The government considers that enhanced connectivity will boost opportunities for trade, tourism, people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges,” the statement said.

It pointed out too that the government, guided by principles of transparency and fair competition, is implementing measures to ensure an open and fair regime in the air transport sector for local, regional, and international operators that will expand opportunities and enhance value for the Guyanese people and persons travelling to Guyana.

“Guyana welcomes both new and longstanding partners in the aviation sector and looks forward to working with all operators to ensure continuously improved services and viable and sustainable operations. In this regard, the Government of Guyana remains ever mindful of the invaluable service that LIAT has provided to the Region, including Guyana, over the years,” the statement concluded.