$346 million primary school for Amelia’s Ward/Bamia
Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, addressing the contract awardees on Monday (DPI photo)
A CONTRACT valued $364 million was signed on Monday for the construction of a primary school in Amelia’s Ward/Bamia, Region 10.

The contract-signing was facilitated by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and was awarded to St8ment Investment Inc. The facility will house up to 800 students.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall said initiatives such as these are critical within the region, as it paves the way for development.

“This area is very important in the development scope of our country because of its magnitude and because of its potential,” he noted.
The school is expected to be ready for opening in 2024, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Minister Dharamlall urged the contractor to utilise labour from within the community as it will create employment for persons there.

“Part of the vision of His Excellency is to ensure that whatever resources we place into different regions, that employment creation is one of those outcomes, as well as wealth generation. So, this is not an investment in a school alone, but it is also an investment in the wider economy of Region 10.”

The bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in July of this year, from which four companies made submissions.

Staff Reporter

