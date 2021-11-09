News Archives
Former SOCU Head turns self in, placed on $300K bail over alleged fraud
Sydney James
FORMER head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James, has surrendered to police on Monday and was placed on $300,000 station bail.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for James for questioning in relation to obtaining money by false pretence and fraud.
James was the head of the SOCU when, in 2019, a special audit was conducted at the agency which reportedly uncovered several instances of mismanagement of funds and falsification of documents.

The audit was ordered in February 2019 by then Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, after $52M that was collected from the Public Security Ministry for operational costs was not properly accounted for within SOCU.

James was later sent on administrative leave and had not returned to his position at SOCU.

Staff Reporter

