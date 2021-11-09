Hetmyer’s grit and determination give hope 

Dear Editor,

IT pained to watch West Indies during this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, as I watched Shimron Hetmyer bat in the game versus Sri Lanka, I saw a grit and determination that have been lost from Windies cricket for about a decade.

Take nothing away from Nicolas Pooran’s effort, but with wickets continuing to fall around him, Hetmyer assumed a never-give-up attitude. This was evident in every shot played. He was determined to win the game. It was physically evident just how much it mattered to him.

What I saw from Hetmyer in that game is what Windies cricket has been lacking: players who play the game knowing that an entire nation is behind them and not from the standpoint of them being bigger than the game.

My only hope is that what we witnessed from Hetmyer in this game is the ushering in of a new brand of Windies cricket, even as we say good bye and thank you to the likes of champion Dwayne Bravo and others.

Yours sincerely,

Clayon F. Halley