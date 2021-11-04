GAICO to build US$25M marine facility at Nismes

–over 100 direct jobs will be created upon completion of the project

LOCAL oil and gas support services firm, GAICO Construction Inc., is positioning itself to play an important role in the massive development slated for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), with a US$25 million investment in a marine facility at Nismes, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The marine facility, which will comprise a wharf, dry dock, and laydown and storage yard for construction materials, is intended to supplement the region’s development, including the US$900 million gas-to-energy project, and will create significant opportunities for businesses and persons.

The project will be developed three kilometres from the current Demerara Harbour Bridge and will span some four acres of land, with full access to the Demerara River, according to a project summary submitted by the company to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Over the last eight years, the project site has been used as a wharf facility to moor the company’s vessels, and for the discharging and storing of equipment and construction materials. It is currently utilised for dry docking and to execute maintenance work on the company’s vessels.

The company anticipates that the project will greatly improve the docking facilities available for international ships on the WBD, since there is currently no adequate wharf facility available in the locality for the mooring and unmooring of international vessels.

Noteworthy, the company predicts that the project will create some 100 permanent full-time jobs once operationalised, and will create employment for over 150 persons during the construction phase of the facility; this will particularly benefit persons who were terminated when the Wales Sugar Estate was closed in 2017.

The project is to be executed over two phases, with phase one entailing the construction of a floating dry dock, a solid reinforced concreate wharf and a laydown yard by April 2022, and phase two involving the construction of a two-finger pier by February 2023.

In its non-technical project summary, the company highlighted that there is little to no environmental impact stemming from the project, and where there are possible impacts, appropriate measures will be implemented to tackle those.

GAICO Construction Inc., is an oil and gas support services company that provides oil spill response, waste management services, and equipment, to support in the event of an oil spill. They also cater for civil works, and the marine sector.

In August 2021, the Guyanese-owned GAICO Construction Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two United States-based companies, Myer Marine Services and Hargrove EPC, at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.

The objective of the MoU was to foster a deeper relationship and to work in close collaboration for the development of projects in Guyana.

This strategic partnership will enable the transfer of skills and technology for the development of the Guyanese workforce in the growing oil and gas sector.

Early this year, GAICO Construction Inc. and Corena Group, which operates as GAICO Corena Environmental Services, and the Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI) pooled their resources to launch a US$10 million firm, Sustainable Environmental Solutions Guyana Inc. (SES), to manage “oil waste.”

SES is a materialisation of a joint venture partnership singed in February 2019, between GAICO Construction Inc. and the Corena Group, to provide oil spill response and waste management services to the country’s oil and gas industry.