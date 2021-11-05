CANU goes after ‘roadside dealers’

THE Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has embarked on a major search and eradication operation to further clamp down on narcotic activities occurring within communities across the country, particularly in Georgetown. This is according to CANU’s Head, James Singh, who gave a statement following a successful search exercise carried out at Durban Backlands, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

Singh explained that these types of searches are necessary for the ongoing fight to make communities safer, while curbing narcotics activities on a national level. He said that the new operation targets persons who are engaged in the selling and distribution of narcotics from stands, shops and other roadside areas.

According to a statement from CANU headquarters on Wednesday, CANU ranks, acting on information received, conducted a narcotics operation in the Durban Backlands area, where they found a quantity of ‘zip lock’ bags, tobacco leaves, and a quantity of cannabis amounting to 872 grams.

This week alone, six men were arrested for drug trafficking and possession by CANU ranks following a series of surveillance and search exercises.

On Tuesday, United States (U.S.) deportee, Avery Cummings, was arrested at his Swan and Sam Ville, Linden Highway home with a large quantity of cannabis. According to CANU, ranks discovered several parcels of the foreign strain of cannabis called ‘creep weed’ which amounted to 5.3 kilograms, along with several zip lock bags containing the locally used version of the herb, as well as cannabis seeds amounting to 3.68 grams.

Additionally, ranks found 3.5 grams of hashish called ‘has’ which is a by-product made from the compressing and processing trichomes (fine outgrowths) of the dried cannabis plant.

Cummings, who is no stranger to the law, was deported to Guyana from the United States of America in 2009, after being convicted for trafficking narcotics.

One of CANU’s recent operations also led to the conviction and sentencing of 33-year-old Eon Joseph, who was found guilty of trafficking $2 million worth in cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in jail along with a fine of $3.1 million. Joseph’s co-accused is currently on remand for the crime.

In September, CANU and ranks of the Guyana Police Force destroyed two tonnes of illicit drugs valued at over $100 million, including a quantity of cocaine and marijuana that had been seized over the past two years.