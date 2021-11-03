Popular US, British visas doctor found dead; two employees questioned

WELL-KNOWN Physician, Dr Colin Roach, known to many families as one of the authorized medical examiners for the United States and British visa processes, was last evening found dead in his three-storied Duke Street, Kingston office.

Police confirm that Roach, 49-years-old of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara, was found with a wound that appears to be a lash on the left side of his forehead.

Two men, who work with Roach at the International Medical Clinic in Duke Street which he owned, were detained by police for questioning. Two cell phones and motorcar PXX 4000 were also missing, the police press statement said.

According to information provided by the police, the clinic was open for business between 7:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs. After the clinic was closed, one of the males went out while the other retired to his living quarters located in the top flat of the three-storied building leaving Dr Roach in his office on the middle flat.

Police also report based on the information they received that at approximately 20:00 hrs, a male was seen exiting the building and later returning within seven minutes to re-enter the clinic.

The doctor’s vehicle reportedly drove out of Duke Street heading north at around 22:18 hrs. After it was observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on, one of the males reportedly called the doctor’s cellular phone but got no answer.

The other male was reportedly alerted and went to turn off the lights using the office keys. It was then, Police said based on the information they received, that the doctor was found lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area of the clinic.

Police were summoned and Roach was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). The doctor’s body is awaiting postmortem examination at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, police said.