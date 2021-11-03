News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Popular US, British visas doctor found dead; two employees questioned
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dr. Colin Roach
Dr. Colin Roach

WELL-KNOWN Physician, Dr Colin Roach, known to many families as one of the authorized medical examiners for the United States and British visa processes, was last evening found dead in his three-storied Duke Street, Kingston office.

Police confirm that Roach, 49-years-old of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara, was found with a wound that appears to be a lash on the left side of his forehead.

Two men, who work with Roach at the International Medical Clinic in Duke Street which he owned, were detained by police for questioning. Two cell phones and motorcar PXX 4000 were also missing, the police press statement said.

Deceased: Dr Colin Roach

According to information provided by the police, the clinic was open for business between 7:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs. After the clinic was closed, one of the males went out while the other retired to his living quarters located in the top flat of the three-storied building leaving Dr Roach in his office on the middle flat.

Police also report based on the information they received that at approximately 20:00 hrs, a male was seen exiting the building and later returning within seven minutes to re-enter the clinic.

The doctor’s vehicle reportedly drove out of Duke Street heading north at around 22:18 hrs. After it was observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on, one of the males reportedly called the doctor’s cellular phone but got no answer.

The other male was reportedly alerted and went to turn off the lights using the office keys. It was then, Police said based on the information they received, that the doctor was found lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area of the clinic.

Police were summoned and Roach was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). The doctor’s body is awaiting postmortem examination at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.