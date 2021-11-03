Former SOCU boss wanted for questioning in fraud, other financial crime

FORMER Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James is wanted for questioning by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to fraud and obtaining money by false pretence.

The GPF, today, issued a wanted bulletin for James who headed SOCU at the time a special audit was conducted which reportedly uncovered several instances of mismanagement of funds and falsification of documents.

James, whose reported address is Lamaha Springs, North Ruimveldt, had been sent on administrative leave in 2019 and was not returned to the position.

The Guyana Police Force advises that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Sydney James is asked to contact the SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.