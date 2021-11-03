News Archives
Full vaccination needed for entering GRA from November 8; Appointment for others
GRA

WITH the updated COVID19 emergency regulations already in place, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is advising that from November 8, 2021, all persons visiting the agency’s offices must be fully vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals must make an appointment to visit the entity and present a valid negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result,” according to a notice from the GRA published by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Following the guidance of the emergency measures, a fully vaccinated person is someone who has received “an approved single-dose vaccine; the second dose of an approved two-dose vaccine; or a mix-and-match combination of approved vaccines administered at least seventeen (17) days apart.”

Persons who are unvaccinated or partially vaccine can make contact with the agency by telephone through the switchboard on 227-6060 or 227-8222 using the extensions 1502, 1506, or 1507.

For those who are making appointments through online mailboxes:

  • appointments@gra.gov.gy – for GRA’s Headquarters.
  • branches@gra.gov.gy – for all Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs).
  • wharves@gra.gov.gy – for all GRA’s operations at the Wharves/Transit Sheds.

The GRA reminded that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocol of wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, and social distancing.

