CN Sharma discharged from hospital, recovering at home

VETERAN broadcaster and founder of television station, CNS TV 6, and the Justice for All Party, Chandra Narine Sharma, was, on Friday, discharged from the Intensive Care Unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

His wife, Savitri Singh, related that he returned home and is recovering well.

Sharma spent three weeks in the hospital after encountering breathing problems a few days after he was tested positive for COVID-19 back in September. He was fully vaccinated against the virus.

His family has extended their appreciation to the healthcare workers at the hospital for the care they provided while he was a patient.

As of October 21, six more persons, including a seven-month-old infant died after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 887.

All six persons were unvaccinated. It should be noted, however, that vaccines are not yet applicable to infants.

The Health Ministry has emphasised to the public “the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home”; “the importance of maintaining the six-feet physical distance from others”; and “the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Persons displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 or in need of additional information are urged to contact the COVID-19 hotlines on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 or visit the Ministry of Health’s website www.health.gov.gy.