‘Is me weed,’ driver tells police after arrest
The narcotics found in a bag, in the vehicle bearing registration HB-6999
A THIRTY-FOUR-year-old taxi driver was arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning after police found four kilograms of narcotics in his vehicle, when he turned back at a police road block at the Berbice River Bridge Public Road.

The man was arrested in a dark blue Toyota 212 motorcar bearing registration number HB-6999. The suspect was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested, to which he replied “is me weed and I went going and sell off over the river but I turn back when I see the block.”

According to police in a press statement, the driver was about 20 feet heading west towards the road block when he made a sudden turn and began driving at a fast rate of speed heading east.

The police gave chase with force motor vehicle PAB-3148 and about 200 feet away from the road block they intercepted the said motorcar.

The driver was told of the observations and a search on his person and motor vehicle was requested and done.

In the trunk of the motorcar, a bulky gray Diesel haversack was found in the spare wheel compartment which, upon opening, contained a bulky parcel wrapped with a transparent plastic and within a black plastic bag.

Police said the plastic bag was opened in the suspect’s presence and it contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected narcotic, motorcar and the suspect were escorted to the Central Police Station where the motorcar was lodged and the suspected narcotic was weighed in his presence which amounted to four kilograms (nine lbs).

The suspect gave a caution statement and is currently in police custody assisting them with their investigations.

