Hetmyer cops ‘Super Striker of the Season’ award

GUYANA and West Indies middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer was the lone West Indian among the several individual awardees when the 2021 Indian Premiere League (IPL) ended on Friday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Enjoying his best season in his third year of participation, Hetmyer copped the Super Striker of the Season award, playing for Delhi Capitals who were eliminated by eventual winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He ended with a strike rate of 168. Hetmyer has since joined the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, currently preparing for their defence of the title.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash by 27 runs and the grandmaster of the T20 format, MS Dhoni, has once again proved that tactically he is still the best in the business, even at the age of 40.

IPL 2021 has been one that has once again thrown up names to reckon with. Venkatesh Iyer has proved that he is a name to watch out for in the future, and Harshal Patel showcased that he is a potent weapon with the ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad showed a lot of ‘spark’ in the 14th edition with the bat in hand as well.

Also, Glenn Maxwell justified his massive price tag of INR 14.25 crores by scoring 513 runs in the tournament at an average of 42.75, and a superb strike rate of 144.10 for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side.

So, yet another season comes to a close! Yet another IPL season has made us gape at the action that we witnessed, and in the end, it is MS Dhoni and his men who will smile their way to glory!

Here is the full list of awardees of IPL 2021

Winners: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runners-Up: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Fairplay Award: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Most Valuable Player: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Emerging Player: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Game Changer of the Season: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Super Striker of the Season: Shimron Hetmyer (DC)

Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul (PBKS)

Powerplayer of the Season: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Perfect catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) (CricTracker)