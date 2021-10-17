News Archives
GCB donates kits for use in BCB coaching programme
From left: TDO/Admin Assistant Kavita Yadram, BCB president Hilbert Foster (centre) and GCB Administrator Savitri Persaud.
From left: TDO/Admin Assistant Kavita Yadram, BCB president Hilbert Foster (centre) and GCB Administrator Savitri Persaud.

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) last Friday donated a number of cricket kits to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) for use in its coaching programmes throughout the Ancient County.

On hand to receive the coaching kits was the BCB president Mr Hilbert Foster, who is also a vice-president of the GCB.

Foster had earlier made a request to GCB for a donation of coaching kits in order for the Berbice coaches to be equipped to carry out their assignments.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely affect the tournaments and programmes of the GCB but, as stated in an earlier press release, the GCB will be compliant with the National COVID-19 Task Force’s instruction.

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, noted that coaching is a critical component of the development plans of the GCB. The donation of these kits to the BCB is the first in what will be a series of donations throughout the country as an ongoing exercise of the GCB.

Singh added that all cricket activities, including coaching, will restart immediately as the green light is given by the National COVID-19 Task Force.

