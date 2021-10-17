GOA finances Wong’s Pan-Am Games preparation in Germany

NATIONAL Table Tennis player, Miguel Wong will spend the three weeks to a month at the TopSpin Sport Tischtennis Centre in Germany preparing for the Senior Pan American.

Championships in Peru from November 13 to 19 and in particular the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5.

This revelation was made yesterday by Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president, Godfrey Munroe, at a press briefing held at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Headquarters at Liliendaal.

According to Munroe, GOA has covered all the expenses for Wong to attend the high-performance camp and also to attend both events in South America, of which the approximate cost is US$8 000. He departed Guyana last evening.

Munroe noted that after Wong competes at the Senior Pan-Am Games, he will remain in Peru since he can only enter the Games’ Village in Colombia on November 27 as table tennis starts November 30.

Additionally, the 21-year-old, who spent a year in Germany between 2019 and 2020 in a high-performance camp, said he knows what it will take to be successful based on previous experience.

He highlighted numerous athletes, who will be at the camp, will also be heading to both competitions in South America.

Wong, who, along with 14-year-old Jonathan Van Lange, will be the two table tennis players representing Guyana at Junior Pan-Am, has set himself a realistic goal of at least reaching the quarterfinals given the high quality of players he anticipates will compete.

According to GOA president, K.A Juman-Yassin, he has seen the determination in Wong and hopes he makes the most of the training stint to improve his game since “as time goes on his competency and confidence will improve.”

The Games is a forthcoming international multi-sport event for athletes born in the Americas and the objective is to promote new generations of athletes, as well as make new talents visible and support the development of sport in the junior categories through their participation in high-profile events.