FoodMaxx Superstore & Java Coffee Bar launches “Java Vibes”

THE FoodMaxx Superstore & Java Coffee Bar has opened a brand-new café called “Java Vibes” located in the FoodMaxx Superstore at the Giftland Mall, Plantation Pattenson, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release, the celebratory occasion starts Wednesday with specials and sampling for a warm welcome to a historic and vibrant community at the Giftland Mall.

The popular suburban café and bakery, which specialises in handcrafted meals and memorable baked goods, is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Miguel and Evie Gurchuran who seized the opportunity to expand this musical classic concept for coffee lovers.

The new café offers an inviting space that accommodates a wide variety of dining preferences. From guest seeking a quick meal that is on the go to those looking for leisurely meals, Java Vibes provides a scalable hospitality experience for all to enjoy with their hand-crafted coffee, pastries and a feel-good environment.

The open interior concept boasts an abundance of natural light complemented by a charming vintage musical look for maximum comfort. The menu has a variety of items including gourmet sandwiches, refreshing salads, indulgent baked goods and an elevated range of coffee.

“Java Vibe is thrilled to be open to all Guyanese. They promise to deliver a unique and authentic café experience and are very excited to showcase their new and classic dishes. Everyone is invited to experience an idyllic spot for any occasion – be it a casual coffee meet-up, quick bite or weekend brunch!,” the release concluded.