GTT expands fibre-optic internet service to Linden

RESIDENTS and businesses in Ameila’s Ward, Linden, will become the latest in Guyana to access GTT’s fibre-optic internet service, as the company expanded its cutting-edge broadband technology to Region 10.

The rollout of this programme keeps GTT on course to achieving its goal of “reliably connecting our customers” by delivering “GTT Fibre” to 10,000 new homes in 2021, providing subscribers with more bandwidth over a greater distance and better prices.

The company recently unveiled its GTT Fibre service as a major upgrade to the former Blaze service, offering significant increases in upload and download speeds and reliable connectivity at reduced rates.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions & Fixed Services, Eshwar Thakurdin, said it is a proud moment for the company to deliver its fibre-optic internet service to Lindeners.

“We are extremely pleased to add Linden to the growing number of residential and commercial districts in Guyana now benefitting from GTT Fibre. GTT Fibre offers fast and reliable internet for all communication needs whether it be for education, entertainment, or supporting you in developing your careers and businesses, even in a pandemic” he said

Thakurdin added: “We have been working since the beginning of this year on this expansion. The current global challenges in acquiring vital equipment and resources to make this happen did affect us but did not deter us. Today, we are happy to deliver on our promise of reliably connecting our customers in Linden.”

Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Damian Blackburn, said the company is happy to deliver on another promise and reminded of the company’s continued investment to bring its 21st century highways vision alive.

New residential plans of Fibre50, Fibre100, and Fibre150 providing 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps download speeds could be accessed by customers in Linden at $8,999, $10,999, and $12,999, respectively. Each service also comes with a fixed voice line included.

Business customers will also benefit from the BizFibre service with plans ranging from Biz50, Biz100, to Biz500 at reduced costs, starting from as low as $14,999.

GTT promises to continue expansion of its fibre-optic service to new residential and business areas in the coming months and will announce on the company’s social platforms.

The company is also making provisions for all customers remaining on DSL service in the interim, by providing free speed upgrades to most DSL customers, while reducing DSL costs to those where upgrades are not possible.

This upgrade is ongoing and will be completed by November of this year. Customers will be contacted directly to be informed of their upgraded speeds or prices.