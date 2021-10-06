News Archives
Man in custody for raping unconscious woman
rape

A 36-year-old man, who was allegedly caught raping a woman who had fallen unconscious after consuming alcohol, has been arrested.
According to the police, the crime was committed between October 4 and 5 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice).

Based on information, the 27-year-old victim and the suspect are known to each other. The woman reportedly consumed alcohol on October 4 and retired to her bed. Around 00:40 hrs on October 5, the suspect was seen committing the act on the woman who was unconscious.
Upon being seen, he made good his escape.

A report was made and he was subsequently arrested by police and placed in custody pending further investigations.

Staff Reporter

