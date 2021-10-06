Porter dies after falling from moving lorry

DAYONAND Chandraban, 30, called “Rasheed” of Lot 5, Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, died on Monday after he reportedly fell from the tray of a moving motor lorry.

At the time, he was a porter working on the lorry bearing registration number GWW 7258, police said in a press release.

It added that reports indicated that the lorry was proceeding south, along the eastern drive lane, at an alleged rate of speed of 50 mph, while the porter was standing in the tray which had zinc, cement and other materials.

Police said it was alleged by the driver, 27-year-old Ron Singh, that he heard a sudden loud noise coming from the tray of his lorry and as a result of the sound he glanced into his right-side rearview mirror and observed Chandraban lying motionless on the road.

He immediately stopped the vehicle and assisted in picking up the porter who was in an unconscious condition. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor.

He was then referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further examined but he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

The body is currently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver and it recorded zero readings. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.