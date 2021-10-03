Murder of electrician: two suspects shot dead by police

-were recently released from prison

-weapons recovered

TWO persons suspected to be involved in the alleged robbery and murder of 19-year-old Joshua Denny were shot dead by police during a stakeout on Saturday evening in the UG/Cummings Lodge area, East Coast Demerara.

Dead are Quacy Jupiter called ‘Ding Docker’ and David Smith called ‘Burlyn’; both men were the main suspects in the murder of Denny.

Denny, an electrician was shot dead moments after leaving his Festival City Georgetown house on Thursday last. He was robbed of his 18 pennyweight gold chain and shot twice by the suspects.

Police Headquarters said ranks were acting on intelligence that the two suspects were in the area on Saturday and so, an operation was launched to capture then. The police further stated that the suspects managed to escape from ranks on Friday in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Police reported that two firearms, as well as eight rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in the possession of Jupiter on Saturday. Additionally, during the search in Albouystown on Saturday, police recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number CK8784 and several motorcycle parts, along with two ski masks. These items appear to match those which were seen on the suspects – as captured by CCTV cameras, moments after Denny was killed.

Meanwhile, Jupiter is no stranger to the law; he was sentenced to serve two and a half years imprisonment in August 2019 after he admitted to two counts of armed robbery.

Jupiter, on August 1, 2019, at Louisa Row, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Ulric Bristol of a bicycle, cell phone and other items amounting to $63,000. On the same day and location, he robbed Robert Rollins of a bicycle, silver ring and cellphone amounting to $43,000.

He was recently released from prison. Additionally, on May 8, 2021, Smith was arrested for armed robbery and discharging a loaded firearm; he too was recently released from prison.