Guyana Shore Base Inc. to hire over 150 persons

–through a series of career fairs this month

IN response to the growing labour demands in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) will be hosting a series of career fairs with the aim of hiring 150 persons.

According to a press statement from GYSBI, the career fairs will be held from 10:00hrs to 17:00 hrs on October 9 at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), October 10 at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and October 16 at Enmore-Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The positions to be filled include: warehouse supervisors, crane operators, field technicians, mechanics, equipment maintenance technicians, and fuel facility operators.

Interested applicants are asked to walk with their resumes, any academic certificates, a copy of a valid form of ID, and one passport photograph.

Only persons with a vaccination card or a negative PCR test from within the last seven days will be allowed entry.

With almost 500 employees, GYSBI has already achieved 97 per cent local content. The Government Liaison Officer of GYSBI, Rabin Chandarpal, was quoted as saying: “Our people take pride in their work and understand their impact on the local community. As one of the largest employers in oil and gas in Guyana, with a 97 per cent local workforce, we are proud to showcase Guyanese talent.”

GYSBI considers itself Guyana’s premier shore base, supplying a range of integrated services which cater to Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry.

The company supports a range of clients across its 140 acres of development, with highly trained staff, and services compliant with international standards and best practices.

“GYSBI is dedicated to the recruitment, development and retention of the Guyanese talent. Every team member takes pride in their work and commitment to their community,” the company said.

Further information about GYSBI’s career fair will be made available on the GYSBI Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/GuyanaShoreBase.

Guyana Shore Base Inc., which is a Guyanese joint venture made up of Muneshwers Ltd., Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services and LED Offshore, has been servicing the oil and gas sector for about four years, and building its reputation as one of the go-to shore base facilities in Guyana.

In December last year, the GYSBI’s General Manager, Sean Hill, had said that the company plans to invest US$150 million this year.

GYSBI has taken steps to ensure that it stays in line with the oil company’s strategic direction. Since 2015, ExxonMobil, operator of the Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks offshore Guyana, has increased its estimated recoverable resource base to more than nine billion oil-equivalent barrels.

And, following an agreement with the Government of Guyana, the company has decided to proceed with the Payara field development offshore Guyana.

Payara is the company’s third project in the Stabroek Block and is expected to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day after start-up in 2024, using the prosperity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The $9 billion development will target an estimated resource base of about 600 million oil-equivalent barrels. Ten drill centres are planned, along with up to 41 wells, including 20 production and 21 injection wells.

Drilling activity in the Guyana-Suriname basin continues to accelerate, driven by the industry’s focus on advantaged barrels as a result of the unique combination of prospect sizes, reservoir quality, low-carbon intensity and low breakeven metrics available offshore Guyana, Westmount Energy had reported.

The investment company believes that any commercial discovery in one of the “Canje wells” could result in transformational value changes for them.

It is on this basis that Westmount made its positive prediction for 2021, which follows a report from Norwegian independent energy research and business intelligence firm, Rystad Energy. Rystad Energy had stated that 2021 holds “a lot of promise” for Guyana’s burgeoning petroleum sector.

According to Rystad Energy, ExxonMobil, in addition to the Canje Block, will be “firming up” resources in the southeastern part of the Stabroek Block, where deeper plays have been observed underneath the existing discoveries.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometres), with current discovered recoverable resources estimated at more than nine billion oil-equivalent barrels. The more than 20 discoveries on the block to date have established the potential for at least five floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels producing more than 750,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026.

According to Westmount Energy, Guyana, with its positive prospects and vast potential, remains one of the few areas of “blue-chip” interest in high-impact exploration. Investopedia defines blue-chip stocks as secure investments because they pay out dividends as well as consistently and steadily grow over time.