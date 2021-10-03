Four more lives lost to COVID-19 as death toll nears 800

THE Ministry of Health has reported that four more people who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus died on October 1, 2021, while receiving treatment at a government medical institution for the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities are two females, ages 84 and 78, respectively, and one male, age 49, all from Region Four (Demerara–Mahaica) and one female, age 89, from Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam). The three females were all unvaccinated, while the male had received his first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll continues on an upward trajectory as Guyana registered the latest deaths which took the death toll to 796 since the virus was first detected in the country in March 2020.

In addition to the death toll, the number of new cases of persons who tested positive for the virus continues to increase as well with an additional 242 new cases of the virus detected from some 1,805 tests conducted within a 24-hour period.

With the new cases, the country’s overall number of confirmed cases stands at 32,297. The bulk of new cases continues to be recorded in Region Four, which saw 118 people testing positive.

Region One (Barima–Waini) recorded one new case; Region Two recorded 17; Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara), 55 new cases; Region Five (Demerara – Mahaica), seven new cases; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 13 new cases; Region Seven (Cuyuni–Mazaruni), 18 new cases; Region Nine (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo) 11 new cases and Region 10 (Upper Demerara–Upper Berbice) two new cases.

There are 32 people in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 137 are in institutional isolation; 3,872 are in home isolation and there are seven persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols contained in the Gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are in effect until October 31, 2021, along with other measures, such as regular hand-washing and social distancing, to curb the spread of the virus.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy