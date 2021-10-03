38 persons receive mining blocks via lottery in Port Kaituma

SOME 38 miners are now owners of medium scale mining blocks in the North West District, following a lottery exercise which was observed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Saturday.

The exercise was conducted by officials of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) at the Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One. Noting that some 89 applications were received, the minister was particularly pleased to see the majority representing small scale miners.

“This exercise is aimed at providing transparency, as well as, part of our manifesto commitment to provide more opportunities for small scale miners to be able to embark on these ventures,” the Housing Minister said.

In congratulating the successful applicants, Minister Croal also charged them to conduct their activities in accordance with mining laws, and keeping in mind the effects of their operations on nearby communities.

Mines Manager, Krishna Ramdas, stated that GGMC has also managed to improve the quality of the mining blocks, compared to recent years, by making more information accessible on the mineral components and providing blocks with better access routes.

Following the drawing process, the awardees were given the opportunity to advance the permit process with the payment of the environmental bond and other fees. Some 202 mining blocks are expected to be distributed nationally through mining lottery exercises that are ongoing simultaneously.