News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
38 persons receive mining blocks via lottery in Port Kaituma
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the execution of a mining Lottery in Port Kaituma, Region One
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, led the execution of a mining Lottery in Port Kaituma, Region One

SOME 38 miners are now owners of medium scale mining blocks in the North West District, following a lottery exercise which was observed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Saturday.

The exercise was conducted by officials of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) at the Port Kaituma Community Centre, Region One. Noting that some 89 applications were received, the minister was particularly pleased to see the majority representing small scale miners.

“This exercise is aimed at providing transparency, as well as, part of our manifesto commitment to provide more opportunities for small scale miners to be able to embark on these ventures,” the Housing Minister said.

A section of the small and medium scale miners who participated in the lottery, overseen by the GGMC at the Port Kaituma Community Centre in Region One

In congratulating the successful applicants, Minister Croal also charged them to conduct their activities in accordance with mining laws, and keeping in mind the effects of their operations on nearby communities.

Mines Manager, Krishna Ramdas, stated that GGMC has also managed to improve the quality of the mining blocks, compared to recent years, by making more information accessible on the mineral components and providing blocks with better access routes.

Following the drawing process, the awardees were given the opportunity to advance the permit process with the payment of the environmental bond and other fees. Some 202 mining blocks are expected to be distributed nationally through mining lottery exercises that are ongoing simultaneously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.