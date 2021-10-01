Three more COVID-19 deaths, 189 new cases recorded

THREE more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths for the month of September to 161, and the overall death toll to 786.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest fatalities are a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice), who died on September 29; a 68-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica), who died on September 29, and a 69-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini), who died on September 26. They were all unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 189 new cases were recorded. Those new infections took the total number of cases recorded since March, 2020, to 31,827.

The new cases were recorded in Region One (three cases), Region Two (15 cases), Region Three (30 cases), Region Four (104 cases), Region Five (10 cases), Region Six (five cases), Region Seven (nine cases), Region Eight (one case), Region Nine (five cases) and Region 10 (seven cases).

There are 32 patients receiving care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nine people in institutional quarantine, 140 in institutional isolation and 3,839 people in home isolation. Some 27,030 people have recovered after becoming infected with COVID-19.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (NO.21), which are in effect until September 30, 2021.

This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.