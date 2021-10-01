News Archives
Message from Hugh Hilton Todd,
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Hilton Todd
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, to H.E. Wang Yi,
State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion of the 72nd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China October 1, 2021

IT is my pleasure to extend sincere greetings and warm felicitations to you, the Government and the friendly people of China, on the occasion of the 72nd Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

As you celebrate your National Day with pride, we applaud the strides taken by the Chinese Government and the people of China towards the betterment of humanity, and for the well-being, progress and prosperity of the rest of the world.

Guyana cherishes its longstanding, vibrant and mutually beneficial friendship with China, which is anchored in shared principles of sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. Guyana also remains committed to the “One China Policy” as we continue to undertake every effort, to further strengthen and enhance our bilateral relationship and practical co-operation between our two countries.

Under the extraordinary circumstances faced by the global community due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Guyana applauds the leadership role taken by the People’s Republic of China, especially in the area of public health and in providing tangible assistance that has been crucial to combating the disease in Guyana.

I take this opportunity to wish you and the people of China good health, well-being and prosperity.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Staff Reporter

