Do not use sanitiser as body spray against COVID-19

By Vanessa Cort

NO matter how ‘fed up’ we may be, it is now more important than ever that we adhere to the safety protocols recommended by health professionals for our safety.

We should continue to wear face masks, particularly when we are in proximity to others, because the purpose of a mask is to prevent possibly infectious particles from our mouths from getting into the atmosphere.

This means that people not wearing masks are endangering those around them and could therefore be contributing to the spread of the virus. I travel in minibuses and ‘short drop’ cars every day and I am heartened to see that the majority of my fellow passengers wear masks, though I would still like to see everyone do so. For not only are we close to one another, but we are in a relatively confined space, with limited ventilation for the duration of our journey.

And given the highly infectious nature of this variant we should definitely continue to practise social distancing whenever possible. It seems, however, that with the return to ‘business as usual’ people are once more socialising in large numbers at clubs and other such venues, where masks are neither required nor worn.

At the Stabroek Market Square too – a hub of activity on any given day – there are still those who congregate, move about and even sell without wearing masks, seemingly oblivious to the deadly virus stalking this country and others across the globe.

It seems that some of us erroneously tell ourselves, “it can’t happen to me.” You are wrong. It can.

Since the start of this pandemic we have also been advised to wash our hands regularly with soap and water and use hand sanitisers with a high percentage of alcohol. However, some people are now reportedly using these sanitisers as a body spray in the mistaken belief that they will not contract COVID-l9 by so doing. Wrong again. As the name suggests these sanitisers are intended for the thorough cleansing of your hands and as a further safeguard against passing on bacteria.

A practice said to be widely employed by some and now spreading far and wide is the inhalation of steam. However, doctors warn that the use of steam will not prevent the virus, but can ease the nasal congestion caused by it. They further caution people against putting additives in the hot water being used, advising that it is best to simply use plain hot water.

We have been encouraged to use foods that boost our immune system. Certain fruits such as avocado pear and grapes come highly recommended and some people blend a combination of fruits and vegetables to make a shake which they drink daily.

As one expert said, “I would strongly suggest that people use these things… anything that you can do to improve your baseline health is good.” And there is an old saying, “Prevention is better than cure,” which is particularly relevant at this time, because the first line of resistance to any disease is good health.

Nutritionists emphasise that we eat a balanced diet consisting of plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and warn us against overcooking vegetables as this destroys their nutritional content. In fact, it is healthier to eat vegetables raw where possible.

All of these measures are intended to keep us safe and lessen the kind of anxiety and worry we are all experiencing as a result of this pandemic. As old people, and not so old people, would say, “It is for our own good.”