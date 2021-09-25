Cop robbed by knife-toting bandit

A 38-year-old policeman was, on Friday, attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit while walking along Water Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, around 06:45hrs, the victim was walking along the eastern side of Water Street when he was approached from behind by a male wielding a knife.

The two men ended up in a scuffle, during which the victim fell onto the pavement. While the victim was on the ground, the bandit took his knife and slashed the officer’s haversack straps.

On foot, the suspect made good his escape with the $8,000 haversack containing

a cellphone valued $12,000 and the officer’s uniform valued at $18,000.

The suspect was later arrested and is currently in police custody.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras from nearby businesses.