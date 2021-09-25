News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cop robbed by knife-toting bandit
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
knife3

A 38-year-old policeman was, on Friday, attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit while walking along Water Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, around 06:45hrs, the victim was walking along the eastern side of Water Street when he was approached from behind by a male wielding a knife.

The two men ended up in a scuffle, during which the victim fell onto the pavement. While the victim was on the ground, the bandit took his knife and slashed the officer’s haversack straps.

On foot, the suspect made good his escape with the $8,000 haversack containing
a cellphone valued $12,000 and the officer’s uniform valued at $18,000.

The suspect was later arrested and is currently in police custody.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras from nearby businesses.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.