COVID-19 claims five more lives

FIVE more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 749, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The Ministry of Health said that the latest fatalities are one male and four females: a 70-year-old man from Region Four who died on September 23; a 51-year-old woman from Region Four who died on September 23; a 55-year-old woman from Region Three who died on September 24; a 44-year-old woman from Region Three who died on September 23, and a 59-year-old woman from Region Four who also died on September 23.

According to the ministry, none of those persons were vaccinated, and they all died while receiving care at a local medical facility.

As it is now, there are 3,808 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 252 new cases on September 24, 2021. Those cases were detected following 2,062 tests, which were conducted between Thursday and Friday.

The 252 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and 10.

Region Four accounted for 139 of the new cases, while Region One recorded one case; Region Three recorded 40 cases and Region Five recorded eight new cases.

Additionally, four new cases were recorded in Region Six; Region Seven recorded four new cases; Region Eight recorded three new cases; Region Nine recorded six new cases and 47 cases were recorded in Region 10.

Even as new cases were recorded, 291 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 26,139.

The country has now recorded a total of 30,696 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 33 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 183 are in institutional isolation; 3,592 are in home isolation and four are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from September 1, 2021, until September 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.