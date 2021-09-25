Man accused of Vreed-en-Hoop stelling murder remanded

A TWENTY-FIVE-year-old fisherman, who is accused of recently stabbing a man to death, will have to spend his birthday behind bars after he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Alistair Persaud of De William, West Coast Demerara, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 18, 2021, at the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Sigmol Gouveia.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who told the court that Persaud’s reputed wife is currently pregnant with their third child.

The court prosecutor requested a three-week adjournment since the police investigation file is still incomplete. The prosecutor also told the court that Persaud is expected to be charged for the attempted murder of Gouveia’s brother who was injured during the attack.

Magistrate McGusty later remanded Persaud to prison until October 12.

According to police reports, on the day in question Gouveia, 26, of Block ‘A’ Sophia was with his brother, Neville Gouveia, 37, who is employed as a security guard at the DockYard of the stelling.

Police, in a release, said that, at about 23:10 hours, a boat arrived at the stelling koker with Persaud and two other unknown males. Persaud allegedly exited the vessel while the remaining two took the boat out on the said river.

A short while after, there was a verbal confrontation between Sigmol and Persaud. According to police, witnesses said that Sigmol told Persaud that he cannot use the said area for passage and that he should call his friends from the boat to pick him up.

It is alleged that Persaud called his friends to collect him. However, another argument ensued between the two and Persaud reportedly stabbed Sigmol to his abdomen. Sigmol collapsed and was rendered unconscious.

Neville, who witnessed the stabbing, approached Persaud, and he too received stab wounds to his right upper arm and chest.

The boat then returned shortly after with over 10 people on board; they were all armed with pieces of wood and cutlasses. They collected Persaud and they all headed across the river, the police release said.

Both victims were picked up by the police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Sigmol was pronounced dead and his brother was admitted as a patient.