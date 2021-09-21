U.S. tech company mulls bringing ‘green’ water infrastructure to Guyana

A UNITED States-based “green” technology company named Healixa Incorporated, recently met with Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to discuss matters relating to “climate-resilient water infrastructure.”

The company in a statement issued over the weekend, said that it focuses on building and acquiring innovative technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries.

The introductory meetings saw members of the company informing the government and UNICEF about some of its technologies that can help to develop Guyana’s water sector.

Healixa’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ian Parker, said that he was particularly pleased to meet with such a forward-leaning administration that is looking for innovative ways to help the people of Guyana.

He added: “We are confident that our Atmospheric Water Harvesting can help accelerate the water-infrastructure goals of the current administration.”

Parker continued: “As we look at the global water crisis, there is an increased importance for international knowledge exchange and policy dialogue. We appreciate the Guyanese ministers sharing both their challenges and priorities, and we look forward to being a resource as they continue to accomplish their goals.”

The company is also partnering with local company, Vitality Incorporated. Commenting on the meeting, Minister Croal said that as a government the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has an open-door policy.

“Anything that will bring betterment to our people, we have an open-door policy. We have to of course examine the implications, such as the operational cost and so on,” Croal noted.

He said that while the company explained, in theory, that its technology focuses on clean energy and the green policy, additional information relating to potential benefits for Guyanese were requested.

“I told them it would be useful for them to have a demonstration, so if you have a demonstration, then we can be able to look at it and work in the numbers and so,” Croal related.

According to the press release, the meeting between the company, Croal and UNICEF was organised by Anter Narine, who is said to be a businessman promoting bi-lateral relationships between U.S. and Guyanese companies.

“I was delighted to hear of how both companies [Healixa and Vitality Inc.] plan on using Healixa’s technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rapidly growing economy of Guyana,” Narine said.

He expressed the belief that Healixa’s water technology “can solve a number of priority items for Guyana.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Actuality Incorporated, Mahaish Ramoutar, expressed gratitude to Minister Croal and UNICEF’s Deputy Resident Representative, Irfan Akhtar, for reviewing Healixa’s new innovations to help quickly advance the priorities of the people of Guyana.

According to Ramoutar, Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting provides an opportunity to build truly climate-resilient communities.

“Dr. Peter R. Ramsaroop, the Chief Investment Officer and CEO at the Guyana Office for Foreign and Local Investments, was also helpful in providing information and suggestions on a possible path forward. We look forward to the next steps and are excited to be able to provide a solution with such a significant social benefit,” the local entrepreneur noted.

Minister Croal said that his team is open to seeing a demonstration from the company, to assess if and how its technology can benefit the people of Guyana.