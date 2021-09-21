‘We will get to the bottom of this’

–Minister Benn tells family of Essequibo businessman who died after being shot by SWAT rank

–commits to ensuring there is review of police standard operating procedures

MINISTER of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has assured the relatives of Essequibo businessman Orin Boston, who died after being shot by a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s SWAT team, that a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident will be done.

The minister gave this commitment on Monday when he visited Boston’s family at Dartmouth on the Essequibo Coast.

According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Minister Benn met and interacted with the relatives of the deceased on behalf of the Government of Guyana.

He expressed his personal disappointment at the tragic event that transpired and assured the family that the government is committed to having an impartial investigation done to get to the bottom of this.

“Loss of life never helps,” Minister Benn said.

Boston’s father during his emotional interaction with the minister expressed his profound grief at the passing of his son and promised that he will hold the peace until justice is served.

The family members asked for a speedy investigation, so that they can ascertain the motive behind the incident and also in order for them to have closure. The family further asked that the Guyana Police Force employ more training sessions for ranks, so as to avoid any such recurrence.

Following the visit to Boston’s house, Minister Benn held a meeting with senior officials from Region Two and urged the Police Commander of the Division, Superintendent Denise Griffith, and the Regional Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), to provide support and counselling to the family and Boston’s relatives.

Minister Benn assured the family and relatives that all efforts will be made to ensure that this tragedy is thoroughly investigated. He said too that he will ensure that there is a review of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the GPF.

According to Minister Benn: “Police killing should never occur only in extreme circumstances where a police life is in danger or in a bid to save civilian lives,” he said, adding: ” Our method should only occur as a process of lawful approaches.”

Additionally, the family members and relatives of Boston thanked the minister for his timely visit and committed to maintaining peace within the region.

Before departing the Cinderella County, Minister Benn also used the opportunity to visit the New Opportunity Corps where he toured the facility and its surroundings.