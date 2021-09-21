Labourer gets timely assistance to fund dialysis treatment

A 25-year-old labourer who has been unable to work since February 2019 due to an unknown illness causing both of his kidneys to fail, received a timely donation which could possibly improve his condition.

The Humanitarian Mission-Guyana Inc., in collaboration with the Waheeda Kidney Foundation, donated $100,000 to Christopher Sukhu to assist with his weekly dialysis treatment at the Dr. Doobay Medical & Research Centre.

Sukhu of Success, East Coast Demerara, told the Guyana Chronicle that on February 03, 2019, he started the day following his usual morning routine and reported to work. But upon arrival at work he began feeling sick during the course of the day while performing his duties.

Describing his feelings, the young man said that he felt as though he was having an “out-of-body experience.”

“I started feeling like some weight on my body, my whole body feel wrong and I never had this feeling before; my body just feel strange,” he said, adding: “My body didn’t feel like me own.”

Sukhu said he decided to visit a doctor immediately, and on that same day he was admitted to the hospital and placed on dialysis, since it was discovered that he was suffering from kidney failure.

“That same day they admit me and say that both of [my] kidneys failing, so right away I had to get dialysis,” he related.

To this day, Sukhu and doctors are still unclear of what caused his kidneys to fail since a kidney biopsy is required to determine what is the cause; this procedure is not available in Guyana, but could be done in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sukhu said that the donation is highly appreciated, especially since he has been unable to work since he fell ill.

“I am very thankful to my doctor …I am not working as it is and I didn’t have the money for dialysis,” he related.