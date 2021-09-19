News Archives
President Ali to meet with several Heads of Government, int’l organisations in NY
President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali
President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, will be meeting with several Heads of Government and high-level officials from distinguished international organisations while in New York next week for the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Although the Head of State has addressed the UNGA before, this will be his inaugural physical presentation. President Ali will also be meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Over the week, the Guyanese President and other Heads of State will be delivering statements on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), energy, and the UN Food System Summit, while he is also expected to speak at the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) meeting.

On Thursday morning (September 23), President Ali is scheduled to address the United Nations. The President, who left Guyana on Friday, is currently on a three-day visit to Mexico City, where he is attending the VI (Sixth) Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary, Mr Robert Persaud, and Press Secretary at the Office of the President, Mrs. Suelle Findlay-Williams, are also expected to travel for the UN General Assembly. (Office of the President press release).

Staff Reporter

