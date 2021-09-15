Broadcaster and businessman, Maxwell Thom, passes on

LOCAL broadcaster, and proprietor of the Wireless Connections brand as well as 93.1 REAL FM Radio, Maxwell Thom, has succumbed to COVID-19-related complications.

He passed away on Tuesday while receiving medical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Infectious Diseases Hospital located at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

In a statement expressing his condolences, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, recalled that Thom was more than just a broadcaster and businessman; he was also an athlete, dancer, and a philanthropist.

“Maxwell has certainly made a positive impact on the Guyanese society. To lose someone with such zest, zeal and love for country to the dreaded coronavirus reinforces the fact that COVID-19 is real and that it must be taken seriously,” Minister McCoy said.

He added: “The death of a loved one is a painful experience, and Maxwell Thom was undoubtedly loved by many.”

In reflecting on his age-old professional friendship with Thom, McCoy said that the broadcaster has made nothing but meaningful contributions to any area he set his sights on.

“Many may recall that thousands of Guyanese were afforded the opportunity to own a cellular phone because of his pioneering ability. That ability was transcended to sober and uplifting messages he exuded on his morning broadcasts and by extension on his radio station,” Minister McCoy said.

He recalled too that as an executive of the Guyana Broadcast Owners’ Association, Thom played his part in efforts to develop the industry in Guyana.

“Guyana has lost a true son of the soil. I express condolences to the Thom, 93.1FM and Wireless Connections family on this significant loss. Be assured that we have all suffered a loss with Maxwell’s passing. May his soul rest in peace,” Minister McCoy concluded.

Thom is the third media personality to have died from COVID-19, at the Infectious Diseases Hospital. The media fraternity, earlier in the year, also lost former editor, Namela Henry, and journalist, Mondale Smith.