News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
70 graduate from Guyanese Girls Code 2021
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shahrukh Hussain, Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit under the Office of the Prime Minister
Shahrukh Hussain, Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit under the Office of the Prime Minister

SEVENTY young women and girls on Saturday graduated from the Guyanese Girls Code 2021 initiative through the Industry and Innovation Unit under the Office of the Prime Minister.

The special Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) training was crafted to create awareness and encourage young women and girls to take up careers in ICT.

During the programme, the participants were engaged in design-thinking, flowcharts, and creating mini-games.

The certificate that was awarded to Elizabeth Bourne (pictured top left) during the virtual graduation ceremony

Shahrukh Hussain, Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit, called the initiative “instrumental,” noting that for many of the participants it was the first step in their journey with STEM.

Hussain explained that training activities such as these are much needed as they not only expose women to a male-dominated fields, but it also allows them the opportunity to interact with other women who have similar interests and who can encourage and guide them as they embark on this journey.

“This activity support [sic] technology, education and skill training, and encourage [sic] more girls and young woman [sic] to actively pursue a career [sic] in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It cannot be underestimated how important this achievement is for you young girls who have made us all proud of your success. Programmes like this [sic] help inspire a global movement to increase the representation of girls and women in ICT,” said Hussain.

Noting the importance of ICT in everyday life, Hussain spoke of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected work and learning in the past year.

He noted that it is with this in mind that government has been investing in initiatives such as Girls Code to ensure that women in the local economy have the opportunity to create innovative ICT solutions that can be utilized to make everyday life better.

“It is quite evident that during this pandemic, school closure …has [had] an effect on [the] digital divide, internationally or locally, whereby learning opportunities for two-thirds of the world’s children have been affected. Most of these children are without internet. As we look here in Guyana and across the Caribbean I have to admit that we are faced with significant lack of education on the importance of ICT for young women. As such, they have less access to skilled training and development that will enable them to gain employment in the ICT sector, but this is one area we intend to change as government,” Hussain explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.