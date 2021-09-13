Gold miner brutally murdered at Quartzstone Landing

POLICE are on the hunt for a suspect who, allegedly, brutally murdered a 34-year-old gold miner at Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River (Region Seven) on Saturday.

Dead is Marlon Carter of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. Police Headquarters reported that the cops arrived at the scene at around 17:30hrs and found Carter’s body on the river bank clad in a pair of black and red boxer shorts.

Police examined the body and found lacerations to the head above the left ear, lacerations to the left lower forearm, lacerations to the forehead, a wound to the right ankle (almost severed), and burns to the chest area.

Investigations so far revealed that the suspect and Carter had a misunderstanding during which Carter was wounded and subsequently died.

At the scene, police found the suspect’s brother who was wanted for a rape and robbery under arms matter which was reported in August 2021.

Police said the brother handed over to the police a 9mm pistol with make and serial number filed off; he claimed that the weapon belonged to Carter.

The victim’s body was taken to Bartica and thence to Memorial Funeral Parlour where it awaits an autopsy.

The suspect’s brother was placed in custody and efforts are currently being made to locate the suspect.